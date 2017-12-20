Premier (PINC) versus Its Competitors Financial Review

Premier (NASDAQ: PINC) is one of 15 publicly-traded companies in the “Hospitals, Clinics & Primary Care Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Premier to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Premier and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Premier
|1
|2
|7
|0
|2.60
|Premier Competitors
|59
|329
|512
|9
|2.52
Risk and Volatility
Premier has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier’s competitors have a beta of 0.87, meaning that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
38.3% of Premier shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Hospitals, Clinics & Primary Care Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Premier shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Hospitals, Clinics & Primary Care Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Premier and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Premier
|$1.45 billion
|$113.42 million
|-6.97
|Premier Competitors
|$1.06 billion
|-$22.56 million
|747.02
Premier has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Premier is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Premier and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Premier
|17.99%
|-18.31%
|10.21%
|Premier Competitors
|3.45%
|3.46%
|4.28%
Summary
Premier beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
Premier Company Profile
Premier, Inc. is a healthcare improvement company. The Company is uniting an alliance of approximately 3,900 United States hospitals and health systems and approximately 150,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. The Company operates healthcare group purchasing organizations and also provides integrated data and analytics, supply chain solutions, advisory services, performance improvement collaborative and other services. The Company plays a role in the healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide.
