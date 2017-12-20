Premier (PINC) versus Its Competitors Financial Review

Premier (NASDAQ: PINC) is one of 15 publicly-traded companies in the “Hospitals, Clinics & Primary Care Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Premier to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Premier alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Premier and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier 1 2 7 0 2.60 Premier Competitors 59 329 512 9 2.52

Premier currently has a consensus price target of $37.75, indicating a potential upside of 29.28%. As a group, “Hospitals, Clinics & Primary Care Services” companies have a potential upside of 20.87%. Given Premier’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Premier is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Premier has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier’s competitors have a beta of 0.87, meaning that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.3% of Premier shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Hospitals, Clinics & Primary Care Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Premier shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Hospitals, Clinics & Primary Care Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Premier and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Premier $1.45 billion $113.42 million -6.97 Premier Competitors $1.06 billion -$22.56 million 747.02

Premier has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Premier is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Premier and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier 17.99% -18.31% 10.21% Premier Competitors 3.45% 3.46% 4.28%

Summary

Premier beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc. is a healthcare improvement company. The Company is uniting an alliance of approximately 3,900 United States hospitals and health systems and approximately 150,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. The Company operates healthcare group purchasing organizations and also provides integrated data and analytics, supply chain solutions, advisory services, performance improvement collaborative and other services. The Company plays a role in the healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.