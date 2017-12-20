Preferred Bank (PFBC) Holdings Trimmed by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors decreased its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,144 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,909 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.32% of Preferred Bank worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 30.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 30,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 154.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 5.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ PFBC ) opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $810.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $66.58.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.68 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank is a commercial bank. The Bank provides deposit services, as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals and high net worth individuals. The Bank offers various services, such as personal banking, business banking and treasury management.

