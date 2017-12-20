PPDAI Group (PPDF) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PPDAI Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.2403187006919 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

PPDF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PPDAI Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on PPDAI Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on PPDAI Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PPDAI Group ( PPDF ) remained flat at $$7.26 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 542,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,000. PPDAI Group has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $14.63.

About PPDAI Group

PPDAI Group Inc is an online consumer finance marketplace company in China. The Company is focused on delivering accessible and convenient financial services to borrowers and investors. The Company’s products and services include Loan services offered to borrowers, and Investment services offered to investors.

