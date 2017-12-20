Power Integrations (POWI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $83.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Drexel Hamilton restated a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Power Integrations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Shares of Power Integrations ( NASDAQ POWI ) opened at $74.20 on Tuesday. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $86.60. The stock has a market cap of $2,264.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $55,144.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,087.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 51,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $4,144,458.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,226 shares in the company, valued at $21,648,520.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,089 shares of company stock worth $5,077,253. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Turner Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Power Integrations (POWI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/power-integrations-powi-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The Company’s products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for downstream use.

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.