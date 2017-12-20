Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Given a $80.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $80.00 target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Portola Pharmaceuticals’ FY2017 earnings at ($5.04) EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.98) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTLA. BidaskClub upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ PTLA) traded up $3.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,277,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,137. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $67.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.08. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.46% and a negative net margin of 938.19%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henry Ward Wolff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Given a $80.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/portola-pharmaceuticals-ptla-given-a-80-00-price-target-at-oppenheimer.html.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation for patients having limited or no approved treatment options. The Company’s two lead programs, Betrixaban and Andexanet alfa, address unmet medical needs in the area of thrombosis, or blood clots.

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.