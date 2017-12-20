PolyOne (POL) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about PolyOne (NYSE:POL) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PolyOne earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.3817609231654 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

PolyOne (NYSE POL) traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.97. 262,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,670. PolyOne has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,589.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.83.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. PolyOne had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $818.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. PolyOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that PolyOne will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POL. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of PolyOne in a report on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of PolyOne in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of PolyOne in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $47.00 price target on shares of PolyOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation (PolyOne) provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. The Company’s segments include Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions, and PolyOne Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment provides custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets.

