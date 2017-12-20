Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in LendingClub Corp (LC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 553,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of LendingClub at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 497.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,549 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1,284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,791,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,000 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth $10,632,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,610,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,453 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,449,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,834 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LendingClub alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy Bogan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 47,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $199,964.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,034,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,376,924.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,957,175 shares of company stock valued at $100,843,283 and sold 88,765 shares valued at $458,573. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Vetr lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.55 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 18.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. LendingClub Corp has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $6.78.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in LendingClub Corp (LC)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/point72-asset-management-l-p-purchases-new-stake-in-lendingclub-corp-lc.html.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides online marketplace to connect borrowers and investors. Consumers and small business owners borrow through Lending Club. Investors use Lending Club to earn risk-adjusted returns from an asset class that has been closed to many investors and only available on a limited basis to large institutional investors.

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.