Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $3.20 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at about $5,678,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 20.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,671,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,171 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 887.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 1,130,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,184 shares during the period. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 95.1% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 319,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 155,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In other NRG Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 2,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $72,113.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc. ( NYSE:NRG ) opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $8,736.15, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.28.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.51). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc (NRG) is an integrated power company. The Company is engaged in producing, selling and delivering electricity and related products and services in various markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Generation, Retail, Renewables, NRG Yield, Inc (NRG Yield) and Corporate activities.

