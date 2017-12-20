Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $3.11 Million Stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,349 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.93% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $9,741,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 87.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,019,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 475,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 116.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 178,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 101,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,201,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $107,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS) opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $22.14.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. sell-side analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. The Company is developing drugs and antibodies that block crucial immune checkpoints and reprogram immune T-cells. The Company has a pipeline of four immuno-oncology programs, three of which focus on the adenosine-cancer axis to modulate an immune response.

