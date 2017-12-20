Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 37,300 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of JELD-WEN worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JELD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Sii Investments Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 41.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JELD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. ( NYSE:JELD ) opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.93. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.25.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $991.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.98 million. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 58.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 20,832,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $682,060,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kirk S. Hachigian sold 156,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $5,108,389.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 413,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,552,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,672,683 shares of company stock worth $1,560,803,641.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc is a door and window manufacturer. The Company designs, produces and distributes a range of interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows, and related products for use in the new construction and repair and remodeling, of residential homes, and to an extent, non-residential buildings.

