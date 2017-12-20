Planet Fitness (PLNT) Receives News Impact Score of 0.18

News coverage about Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Planet Fitness earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.5624877577473 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms recently commented on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT ) traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.00. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $34.57. The stock has a market cap of $3,390.00 and a P/E ratio of 42.22.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Richard L. Moore sold 364,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $10,750,003.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 204,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,102.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 994,427 shares of company stock worth $29,940,222 over the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Franchise; Corporate-owned stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the Company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Canada.

