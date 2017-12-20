Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,935 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. WFG Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,102 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7,229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,374,594.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $279,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,036,997. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $201.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) opened at $160.20 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $125.46 and a 52 week high of $199.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27,109.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.41, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/pioneer-natural-resources-pxd-shares-sold-by-sterling-capital-management-llc.html.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas within the United States, with operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.