Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pioneer remains focused on the Permian Basin, which is among the lucrative oil shale plays with less risk for operation. The region has been growing production even with reduced investment. It is to be noted that Pioneer expects fourth-quarter 2017 production to be in the range of 292 MBOE/D to 302 MBOE/D, significantly higher than 241.8 MBOE/D during the prior-year comparable quarter. The company’s low level of debt is also noteworthy. However, we are concerned about the high exploration expenses expected during the fourth quarter of this year. Also, the company looks overvalued as reflected by its EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.4, higher than that of the industry’s 10.8. Therefore, we see limited upside potential for shares, taking into consideration Pioneer’s sensitivity to gas/oil price volatility, as well as its drilling results, costs, geo-political risks and project timing delays.”

PXD has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.55.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources ( PXD ) opened at $160.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $125.46 and a 52 week high of $199.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27,109.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Kenneth H. Sheffield, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total value of $512,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Sheffield sold 5,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $805,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 585,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,341,991.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,392 shares of company stock worth $4,036,997 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,123,810 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,934,718,000 after acquiring an additional 295,861 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,005,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,277,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.7% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,028,974 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $483,364,000 after acquiring an additional 292,612 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,286,903 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $337,410,000 after acquiring an additional 384,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,031,598 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $299,386,000 after acquiring an additional 25,163 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas within the United States, with operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

