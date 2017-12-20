Pioneer High Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (PHT)

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Pioneer High Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. 193,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,144. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $10.54.

Pioneer High Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income and to seek capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to invest in corporate bonds and notes, senior secured floating rate loan interests, convertible bonds and notes, preferred stocks, common stocks, sovereign debt obligations, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities and convertible preferred stocks, among others.

