Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.695 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

Pinnacle West Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Pinnacle West Capital has a payout ratio of 65.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.2%.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.59. The stock had a trading volume of 530,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,095. The firm has a market cap of $9,857.92, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.38. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $75.79 and a twelve month high of $92.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO Donald E. Brandt sold 18,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $1,625,419.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,617,115.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David P. Falck sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $400,815.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,440.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,047. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a holding company that operates through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through regulated electricity segment, which consists of traditional regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, and includes electricity generation, transmission and distribution.

