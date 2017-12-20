Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PNK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,354,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 731% from the previous session’s volume of 523,913 shares.The stock last traded at $31.19 and had previously closed at $30.95.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNK. Citigroup lowered Pinnacle Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie lowered Pinnacle Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Pinnacle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.
The stock has a market cap of $1,791.94, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.36.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 277,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 117,739 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,451,000 after purchasing an additional 244,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,167,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,065,000 after purchasing an additional 509,133 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,143,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,125,000 after purchasing an additional 65,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.
About Pinnacle Entertainment
Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc is an owner, operator and developer of casinos and related hospitality and entertainment businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Midwest, South and West. The Company’s Midwest segment includes Ameristar Council Bluffs, Ameristar East Chicago, Ameristar Kansas City, Ameristar St.
