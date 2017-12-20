Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PNK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,354,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 731% from the previous session’s volume of 523,913 shares.The stock last traded at $31.19 and had previously closed at $30.95.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNK. Citigroup lowered Pinnacle Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie lowered Pinnacle Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Pinnacle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

The stock has a market cap of $1,791.94, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.36.

Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $647.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.13 million. Pinnacle Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Entertainment Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 277,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 117,739 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,451,000 after purchasing an additional 244,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,167,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,065,000 after purchasing an additional 509,133 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,143,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,125,000 after purchasing an additional 65,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Entertainment

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc is an owner, operator and developer of casinos and related hospitality and entertainment businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Midwest, South and West. The Company’s Midwest segment includes Ameristar Council Bluffs, Ameristar East Chicago, Ameristar Kansas City, Ameristar St.

