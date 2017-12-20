Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) have been trending positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Physicians Realty Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.6462982277911 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.41.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC ) traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.78. 1,659,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,260.00, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 2,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $49,934.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,797.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Theiler purchased 5,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.76 per share, for a total transaction of $100,059.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust. Physicians Realty L.P. is the operating partnership of the Trust. The Trust and its operating partnership are engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems.

