PG&E (PCG) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wells Fargo & Company

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho downgraded PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.24 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PG&E from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of PG&E (PCG) opened at $52.05 on Monday. PG&E has a one year low of $49.83 and a one year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27,292.70, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.14.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David S. Thomason sold 700 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $39,774.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,250.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 870,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,277,000 after acquiring an additional 29,306 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 312,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 67,179 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation is a holding company. The Company’s primary operating subsidiary is Pacific Gas and Electric Company (the Utility), which operates in northern and central California. The Utility is engaged in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers. The Utility generates electricity and provides electricity transmission and distribution services throughout its service territory in northern and central California to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers.

