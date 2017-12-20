Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Bought by Hermes Investment Management Ltd.

Hermes Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,751 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $24,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Pfizer by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 48,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 279,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 83,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 331,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 54,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $249,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rady A. Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,918.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,248. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. ( NYSE PFE ) opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $221,708.50, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Pfizer had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $13.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Vetr raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.82 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.77.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/pfizer-inc-pfe-shares-bought-by-hermes-investment-management-ltd.html.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.