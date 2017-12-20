PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) Director Gian Fulgoni Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Director Gian Fulgoni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $887,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ PETS) traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.11. 836,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,125. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $991.27, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. PetMed Express had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PETS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of PetMed Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetMed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 4.0% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 7.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc (PetMed Express), doing business as 1800PetMeds, is a pet pharmacy. The Company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats, direct to the consumer. It offers a selection of products for dogs and cats. Its product line contains approximately 3,000 stock keeping units (SKUS) of pet medications, health products and supplies.

