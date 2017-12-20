Perceptron (PRCP) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.13

News coverage about Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Perceptron earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.4959744135282 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.44, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.54. Perceptron has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $10.71.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. Perceptron had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 9.57%. equities analysts predict that Perceptron will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perceptron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

About Perceptron

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces and sells a range of automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection and three-dimensional (3D) scanning. The Company’s products include 3D machine vision solutions, robot guidance, coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), laser scanning and advanced analysis software.

