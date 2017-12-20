Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Shares Bought by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Pepsico makes up about 2.0% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pepsico were worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Pepsico by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pepsico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its position in Pepsico by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Pepsico by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Pepsico by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ramon Laguarta sold 21,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,370,328.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pepsico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pepsico presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.73.

Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE PEP) opened at $118.61 on Wednesday. Pepsico, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.06 and a 12 month high of $119.74. The company has a market cap of $167,883.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Pepsico had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 59.68%. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Pepsico’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Pepsico, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Pepsico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.53%.

Pepsico Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

