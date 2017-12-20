Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) opened at $49.62 on Friday. Peoples Financial Services has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $375.23, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIS. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.96% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of financial services through its subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (Peoples Bank), including its subsidiary, Peoples Advisors, LLC. Peoples Bank is a state-chartered bank and trust company. Peoples Advisors, LLC, provides investment advisory services through a third party to individuals and small businesses.

