Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,904 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 87,921 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 197.3% during the third quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 26,668 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 403,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 468,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71,490.00, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $63.82 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pharmacy operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Saturday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.47.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director John Anthony Lederer acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total transaction of $184,324.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,878.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

