Pengrowth Energy Corp (PGF) Insider Seymour Schulich Buys 3,000,000 Shares

Pengrowth Energy Corp (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) insider Seymour Schulich purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,030,000.00.

Seymour Schulich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 25th, Seymour Schulich purchased 3,000,000 shares of Pengrowth Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,230,000.00.

Pengrowth Energy Corp (TSE PGF) traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,947. Pengrowth Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. AltaCorp Capital lowered Pengrowth Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pengrowth Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pengrowth Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Pengrowth Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Pengrowth Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.70 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.28.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation is engaged in the development, production and acquisition of, and the exploration for, oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia. The Lindbergh thermal property is located approximately 420 kilometers north east of Calgary, Alberta and 50 kilometers south of Bonnyville, Alberta.

