Peel Hunt Raises Supergroup (SGP) Price Target to GBX 2,300

Supergroup (LON:SGP) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 2,100 ($28.26) to GBX 2,300 ($30.96) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s current price.

SGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Supergroup to a “sector performer” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,800 ($24.23) to GBX 1,900 ($25.57) in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.55) price objective on shares of Supergroup in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Supergroup in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,990 ($26.78) price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,961 ($26.39).

Supergroup (LON:SGP) opened at GBX 1,977 ($26.61) on Wednesday. Supergroup has a 12 month low of GBX 1,435 ($19.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,000.45 ($26.92).

In related news, insider Euan Sutherland sold 55,088 shares of Supergroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,840 ($24.76), for a total value of £1,013,619.20 ($1,364,225.03). Insiders purchased 24 shares of company stock valued at $44,184 in the last quarter.

Supergroup Company Profile

SuperGroup Plc designs, produces and sells clothing and accessories under the Superdry brand in approximately 670 points of sale across the world, as well as online. The Company offers a range of products for men and women. The Company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Central costs.

