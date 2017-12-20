PC Connection (CNXN) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

PC Connection (NASDAQ CNXN) opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $714.91, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.59. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $729.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.84 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. equities analysts expect that PC Connection will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other PC Connection news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $30,949.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,570.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $155,864.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 41.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc is a provider of a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The Company conducts its business operations through three business segments: small- to medium-sized businesses (SMB), Large Account and Public Sector. The Company enables customers to design, enable, manage and service their IT environments.

