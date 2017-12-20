Paul L. H. Olson Sells 3,000 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $90,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,446.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ ENTG) opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $4,446.93, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,453,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,409,000 after buying an additional 244,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 15.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,450,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,344,000 after buying an additional 1,564,866 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 54.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,904,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,712,000 after buying an additional 1,381,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,842,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,383,000 after buying an additional 152,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 9.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,478,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,507,000 after buying an additional 211,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.55.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals and materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The Company operates in three business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH) and Microcontamination Control (MC).

