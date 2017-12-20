Paul A. Jacobson Sells 42,900 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $2,397,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,891,855.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39,750.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $67.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 68.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 151,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after buying an additional 61,298 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 78.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 713,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,368,000 after buying an additional 312,863 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 57.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 42,150 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 85.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 709,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,218,000 after buying an additional 327,381 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after buying an additional 25,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. The Company’s segments include Airline and Refinery. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hub, international gateway and airports that the Company operates in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

