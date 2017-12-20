Parker Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,714 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.5% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 136,189 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 37,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 20,744 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1,022.9% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 34,315 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 31,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texan Capital Management lifted its position in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texan Capital Management now owns 25,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Instinet lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.14.

Apple Inc. ( AAPL ) opened at $174.54 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.76 and a 12 month high of $177.20. The firm has a market cap of $896,140.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $52.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 63,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $9,775,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 56,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $8,788,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,967 shares of company stock valued at $37,944,683. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

