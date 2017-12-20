Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in Prudential Public Limited (PUK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,036,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,663 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Prudential Public worth $49,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Prudential Public by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Prudential Public by 11.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Public in the third quarter worth $201,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Prudential Public in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Prudential Public by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Public Limited (PUK) opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. Prudential Public Limited has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $51.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PUK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Prudential Public Profile

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations. The retail financial products and services include life insurance, pensions and annuities as well as collective investment schemes.

