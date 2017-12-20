Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $47.02 Million Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.52% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $47,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 5,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, November 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $171.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.13.

Reinsurance Group of America Inc ( NYSE:RGA ) opened at $154.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1-year low of $121.93 and a 1-year high of $165.12. The company has a market cap of $10,057.34, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

In related news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,458.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 659 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $98,520.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,023 shares in the company, valued at $601,438.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. It has geographic-based and business-based operational segments, including U.S.

