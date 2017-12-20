Headlines about Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) have trended positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pain Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.4427655913313 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Pain Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Pain Therapeutics (PTIE) traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 33,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,526. Pain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $9.31.

Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Pain Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Pain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pain Therapeutics (PTIE) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.26” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/pain-therapeutics-ptie-receives-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-26.html.

About Pain Therapeutics

Pain Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on drug development efforts on disorders of the nervous system, such as chronic pain. The Company’s lead drug candidate, REMOXY, is an abuse-deterrent, oral formulation of oxycodone (CII). The Company’s other products is FENROCK.

Receive News & Ratings for Pain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.