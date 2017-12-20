Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Now Covered by J P Morgan Chase & Co

Equities research analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS started coverage on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) opened at $41.65 on Monday. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $67.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kristen Marie Williams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 58,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $2,257,650.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,102,347.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,075 shares of company stock worth $2,707,452 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical products, based on its DepoFoam extended release drug delivery technology, for use primarily in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

