Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pacific Coast Oil Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.8981445650901 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. 251,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,200. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $61.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Pacific Coast Oil Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.0161 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 237.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROYT. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/pacific-coast-oil-trust-royt-earning-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust is a statutory trust formed by Pacific Coast Energy Company LP (PCEC). The Trust is engaged in acquiring and holding net profits and royalty interests in certain oil and natural gas properties located in California for the benefit of the Trust unitholders. The Underlying Properties consist of producing and non-producing interests in oil units, wells and lands located onshore in California in the Santa Maria Basin, which contains PCEC’s Orcutt properties, and the Los Angeles Basin, which contains PCEC’s West Pico, East Coyote and Sawtelle properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.