Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.22

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 1395100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $10.25) on shares of Oxford Lane Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 19.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 157,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares in the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 258.0% during the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 29,863 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,801,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 66.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s risk adjusted total return and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in structured finance investments, specifically collateralized loan obligation (CLO) vehicles, which primarily own senior corporate debt securities.

