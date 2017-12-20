OxFORD Asset Management LLP Sells 115,639 Shares of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115,639 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned about 0.15% of Navigant Consulting worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 47,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Navigant Consulting by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Navigant Consulting by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,377,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,500,000 after acquiring an additional 139,759 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Navigant Consulting by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 241,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 147,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Navigant Consulting by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigant Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded Navigant Consulting from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Navigant Consulting, Inc. ( NYSE NCI ) opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $897.28, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. Navigant Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $262.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.77 million. Navigant Consulting had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Navigant Consulting, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randy H. Zwirn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,605.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Navigant Consulting

Navigant Consulting, Inc is a global professional services company. The Company serves clients in the healthcare, energy and financial services industries. It operates through four segments. The Healthcare segment provides consulting services and business process management services. The Energy segment provides advisory solutions in business strategy and planning, distributed energy resources and renewables, energy efficiency and demand response and grid modernization The Financial Services Advisory and Compliance segment provides strategic, operational, valuation, risk management, investigative and compliance advisory services to clients primarily in the financial services industry.

