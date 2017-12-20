OxFORD Asset Management LLP Invests $1.23 Million in Winmark Co. (WINA) Stock

OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned about 0.24% of Winmark as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Winmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. WFG Advisors LP grew its holdings in Winmark by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Winmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Winmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Winmark by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 48.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Winmark Co. ( NASDAQ WINA ) opened at $134.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.39, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.49. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $109.90 and a twelve month high of $139.05.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 205.65% and a net margin of 33.29%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Winmark’s payout ratio is presently 8.38%.

In other news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,030 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $260,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Murphy sold 2,765 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total value of $370,565.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation is a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise. The Company operates through two business segments: franchising and leasing. The franchising segment franchises value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade and consign merchandise.

