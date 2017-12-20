Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Orion Energy Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.3380186603053 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 251,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,359. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

OESX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Orion Energy Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of lighting platforms. The Company researches, develops, designs, manufactures, markets, sells and implements energy management systems consisting primarily of commercial and industrial interior and exterior lighting systems, and related services.

