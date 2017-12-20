Oracle (ORCL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) in the last few weeks:

12/19/2017 – Oracle was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Oracle reported encouraging second-quarter results, with both the top and bottom line surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, year-over-year comparisons on both counts were favourable. Oracle’s top-line growth benefited from the ongoing cloud-based momentum. However, the company’s soft cloud outlook for the third quarter reflects intensifying competition from Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the cloud. Moreover, higher investments on PaaS and IaaS will keep margins under pressure in the near term. Further, a strong U.S. dollar remains a headwind. Shares of the company have also underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, we believe that the company is benefiting from significant momentum in the SaaS offerings. Moreover, the next-generation autonomous database, which is supported by machine learning, is a key catalyst.”

12/18/2017 – Oracle was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2017 – Oracle was given a new $51.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2017 – Oracle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2017 – Oracle had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

12/15/2017 – Oracle was given a new $58.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2017 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $57.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2017 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2017 – Oracle was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

12/15/2017 – Oracle was given a new $61.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2017 – Oracle was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at UBS AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/12/2017 – Oracle was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2017 – Oracle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Drexel Hamilton. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We believe the new innovations announced at Oracle OpenWorld in early October can take Oracle’s cloud portfolio to a whole new level and we believe the stock can continue to move in an upward trajectory over the next year. At OpenWorld, Oracle unveiled the Oracle 18c Autonomous Database, described as the world’s first and only fully autonomous database” and a major database innovation for the company.””

12/12/2017 – Oracle was given a new $53.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2017 – Oracle was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $52.33 price target on the stock.

12/6/2017 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2017 – Oracle was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oracle has underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company’s soft outlook for the second quarter reflects intensifying competition from Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the cloud. Moreover, higher investments on PaaS and IaaS will keep margins under pressure in the near term. Nevertheless, we believe that the company is benefiting from significant momentum in the SaaS offerings. Oracle claims that it is wining market share against salesforce.com and Workday, which is a significant growth driver. We believe the company’s growing cloud market share will continue to drive top-line growth in the foreseeable future. Moreover, the next-generation autonomous database, which is supported by machine learning, is a key catalyst. Further, the company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

11/21/2017 – Oracle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Drexel Hamilton. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2017 – Oracle was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.82 price target on the stock.

11/15/2017 – Oracle was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oracle is benefiting from significant momentum in the SaaS offerings. The company stated that it is wining market share against salesforce.com and Workday. We believe the company’s growing cloud market share will continue to drive top-line growth in the foreseeable future. Moreover, the next-generation autonomous database, which is supported by machine learning, is a key catalyst. Moreover, the company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, soft outlook for the second quarter reflects slowing cloud momentum, particularly due to increasing competition from Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services. Moreover, higher investments on PaaS and IaaS will keep margins under pressure in the near term. The stock has underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

11/13/2017 – Oracle was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $55.49 price target on the stock.

11/9/2017 – Oracle had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS AG. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

11/6/2017 – Oracle was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.49 price target on the stock.

11/4/2017 – Oracle was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/2/2017 – Oracle was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $60.60 price target on the stock.

10/31/2017 – Oracle was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oracle's first-quarter fiscal 2018 results were impressive. The company is benefiting from significant momentum in the SaaS offerings. The company stated that it is wining market share against salesforce.com and Workday. We believe the company’s growing cloud market share will continue to drive top-line growth in the foreseeable future. Moreover, the upcoming launch of the next-generation autonomous database, which is supported by machine learning, is a key catalyst. The stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis driven by these factors. However, soft outlook for the second quarter reflects slowing cloud momentum, particualrly due to increasing competition from Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services. Moreover, higher investments on PaaS and IaaS will keep margins under pressure in the near term.”

10/30/2017 – Oracle was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $51.74 price target on the stock.

10/27/2017 – Oracle was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/24/2017 – Oracle was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $51.74 price target on the stock.

10/23/2017 – Oracle was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Oracle's soft outlook for the second quarter reflects slowing cloud momentum, particularly due to increasing competition from Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services. Moreover, higher investments on PaaS and IaaS will keep margins under pressure in the near term. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, management stated that the company is wining market share against salesforce.com and Workday. Moreover, the launch of the next-generation autonomous database, which is supported by machine learning, is a key catalyst in our view. “

10/22/2017 – Oracle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE ORCL) opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $197,583.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 76,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $3,758,447.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $182,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,776 shares of company stock worth $14,814,687 over the last 90 days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

