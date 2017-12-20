Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Position Trimmed by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 2.0% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 3,755,584 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $181,582,000 after acquiring an additional 167,570 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,408 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 59,039 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,279,327 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $593,705,000 after acquiring an additional 224,727 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 60,940 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,271,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $61,497,000 after acquiring an additional 41,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $197,583.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.07. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $53.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $9.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 15th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.26.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 23,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $1,141,553.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,426. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $877,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,776 shares of company stock worth $14,814,687 over the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

