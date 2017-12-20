Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,778 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,861,000 after buying an additional 51,780 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 28.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 50,307 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 406,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after buying an additional 101,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,879,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,796,000 after purchasing an additional 87,622 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

In other news, Director Sean Charland acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $562,500.00. Also, Director William A. Bible sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $203,633.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,901.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,877 shares of company stock worth $3,187,002 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $18,654.25, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 43.14%.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino resorts. The Company operates in two segments: domestic resorts and MGM China. Its domestic resorts segment consists of non-gaming operations, including hotel, food and beverage, entertainment and other non-gaming amenities.

