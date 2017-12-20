OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,034 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,776,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,004,000 after purchasing an additional 789,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,401,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,227,000 after purchasing an additional 172,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,231,000 after purchasing an additional 344,126 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,641,000 after purchasing an additional 102,652 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,314,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after purchasing an additional 72,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 7,500,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $188,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley R. Edens sold 1,000,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,500,000 shares of company stock worth $474,250,000 over the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMF. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.85.

Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3,458.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.72.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). OneMain had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a financial services holding company. The Company is a consumer finance company, which is engaged in providing personal loan products; credit and non-credit insurance, and service loans owned by it and service or subservice loans owned by third-parties. The Company’s segments include Consumer and Insurance; Acquisitions and Servicing; Real Estate, and Other.

