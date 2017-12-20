OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 5,159 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 1.2% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 552,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,455,000 after buying an additional 18,855 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 23,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 56,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $1,959,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Vetr raised shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.89 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Altria Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO) opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $138,630.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $77.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 60.37% and a return on equity of 49.43%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

