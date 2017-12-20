Oclaro (OCLR) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ:OCLR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.02, but opened at $7.05. Oclaro shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 5672087 shares trading hands.

Specifically, EVP Lisa Paul sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gordon Beck Mason sold 39,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $283,421.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,251.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,271 shares of company stock worth $364,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

OCLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Oclaro in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Oclaro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Oclaro in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Oclaro in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oclaro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Oclaro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

The company has a market cap of $1,190.00, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Oclaro had a net margin of 24.31% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $155.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Oclaro Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oclaro by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177,551 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Oclaro by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 45,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oclaro by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 168,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 23,525 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Oclaro by 1,727.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Oclaro by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,556,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 577,873 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oclaro Company Profile

Oclaro, Inc is a provider of optical components, modules and subsystems for the core optical transport, service provider, enterprise and data center markets. The Company provides various solutions for optical networks and interconnects driving the next wave of streaming video, cloud computing, application virtualization and other bandwidth-intensive and high-speed applications.

