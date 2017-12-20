Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Position Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. BB&T Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $270,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $826,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. ( NASDAQ:NCLH ) opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,337.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.07.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

