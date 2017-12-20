Northwest Natural Gas Co (NWN) Position Lowered by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in Northwest Natural Gas Co (NYSE:NWN) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Northwest Natural Gas were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural Gas alerts:

Shares of Northwest Natural Gas Co (NYSE NWN) opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Northwest Natural Gas Co has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $69.50. The company has a market cap of $1,794.57, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Northwest Natural Gas had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Gas Co will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 1,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $77,985.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,202 shares in the company, valued at $77,985.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Northwest Natural Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

WARNING: “Northwest Natural Gas Co (NWN) Position Lowered by Schroder Investment Management Group” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/northwest-natural-gas-co-nwn-position-lowered-by-schroder-investment-management-group.html.

Northwest Natural Gas Company Profile

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NW Natural) is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company’s segments include Local Gas Distribution, Gas Storage and other. The Company maintains operations in Oregon, Washington and California and conducts businesses through NW Natural and its subsidiaries.

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.