Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) rose 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 1,110,853 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 906,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $2.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Gen IV Investment Opportunities LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $989,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,020 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 905,328 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 148,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 104,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 270,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 102,198 shares during the last quarter.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The Company holds working interests in over 2,630 gross (204.3 net) producing wells, including over 2,630 wells targeting the Bakken and Three Forks formations and over two wells targeting other formations.

