Nike (NKE) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Vetr upgraded shares of Nike from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.09 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Nike from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Nike from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.35 to $64.46 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a market perform rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Nike (NYSE NKE) opened at $64.24 on Tuesday. Nike has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $105,738.61, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Nike had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $7,429,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,124,612.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,094 shares of company stock valued at $17,480,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nike by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 230,463 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nike by 651.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 27,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 207,834 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 97,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Nike by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 103,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

