NEX Group PLC (NXG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

NEX Group PLC (LON:NXG) announced a dividend on Monday, November 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
NEX Group (NXG) opened at GBX 589.30 ($7.93) on Wednesday. NEX Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5.63 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 690 ($9.29).
In other NEX Group news, insider Robert Standing purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 584 ($7.86) per share, for a total transaction of £58,400 ($78,600.27).
NEX Group Company Profile
NEX Group plc is a technology-based service company. The Company is engaged in electronic trading business, offering a diverse portfolio of products and services in the over-the-counter (OTC) markets. The Company’s segments include NEX Markets, which includes EBS BrokerTec and NEX Exchange (formerly the ICAP Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX)); NEX Optimisation, which includes PTRI and Euclid Opportunities, and Group, which includes all residual income from shipping (forward revenue), and central costs not attributable to the business units.
