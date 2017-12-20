NEX Group PLC (NXG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

NEX Group PLC (LON:NXG) announced a dividend on Monday, November 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NEX Group (NXG) opened at GBX 589.30 ($7.93) on Wednesday. NEX Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5.63 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 690 ($9.29).

In other NEX Group news, insider Robert Standing purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 584 ($7.86) per share, for a total transaction of £58,400 ($78,600.27).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised NEX Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 635 ($8.55) to GBX 665 ($8.95) in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.61) price target on shares of NEX Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on NEX Group from GBX 638 ($8.59) to GBX 629 ($8.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.40) price target on shares of NEX Group in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of NEX Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 647.44 ($8.71).

NEX Group plc is a technology-based service company. The Company is engaged in electronic trading business, offering a diverse portfolio of products and services in the over-the-counter (OTC) markets. The Company’s segments include NEX Markets, which includes EBS BrokerTec and NEX Exchange (formerly the ICAP Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX)); NEX Optimisation, which includes PTRI and Euclid Opportunities, and Group, which includes all residual income from shipping (forward revenue), and central costs not attributable to the business units.

